Vernon Minor Softball winding up to add women’s fastpitch league

Along with kids aged 7 to 19, minor softball hopes to start 10-team major women’s loop

Vernon Minor Softball Association is hoping to add a 10-team major women’s fastpitch league to its lineup in 2021. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon Minor Softball Association hopes to attract women fastpitch players in 2021.

Past president Chris Topping would love to see the association add a 10-team major women’s fastpitch league to its softball roster.

“If you are a woman who wants to get back into playing fastpitch in your own community, now is your chance,” says Chris Topping.

Regular league play starts the week of Apr. 12, 2021, for all age categories and includes a mini-tournament day in Vernon.

Registration for the women and players aged seven to 19 is now open online at vernonminorsoftball.ca.

Vernon U14 player Olivia Lahey can’t wait to get back on the field.

“Softball is a great team sport,” says Lahey. “I didn’t know anyone when I joined but everyone cheers for each other to do their best and it is a lot of fun.”

Vernon Minor Softball Association was chosen as Softball BC’s Association of the Year in 2019.

READ MORE: Vernon Minor Softball top small association in B.C.

READ MORE: Holmes goes to bat for kids



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsSoftball