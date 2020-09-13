Vernon Minor Football readies for 2020 season

Players still needed in all three divisions as league play will begin later in September

Vernon Minor Football will join other organizations in Kamloops and Kelowna in playing a 2020 tackle season. Vernon home games, to be announced later, does not allow for spectators. Home games will be played at Greater Vernon Athletic Park at Okanagan College. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon and District Football is ready to tackle a new season in 2020.

The Southern Interior Football Conference is putting together schedules for the Atom, Peewee and Junior Bantam Divisions, with a tentative starting weekend of Sept. 26 and 27.

Teams from Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops will take part. Salmon Arm has opted out of the tackle season for 2020.

“The scheduling is not yet complete as we have just entered Phase 3 of the Return to Sport Plan,” said Vernon president Mark Budgen. “Training and suit-up will commence immediately in preparation of the schedule to be released later this month.

“The Return to Sport Plan for gameplay does not allow for spectators.”

Vernon games are played at Greater Vernon Athletic Park at Okanagan College.

Vernon training takes place Tuesday and Thursday evenings, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., all at GVAP.

Fees for each of the divisions are $260 which includes a face shield and a mouthguard. Please see here for more information. Registration for the 2020 tackle season will end Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 12 p.m.

Budgen says Vernon Minor Football has coaching staffs in each division made up of people with experience, many having played post-secondary and professional football.

“They are passionate about passing on their knowledge of the game to the players,” said Budgen.

Chris Burke and Devin Rodger will coach the Vernon Atom squad; Curtis Warner, Bryan Cragg, Chris Sochan, Clay Coles and Melissa Grant will take care of the Peewee charges and Brett Fitzpatrick and Aaron Chanwill guide the Junior Bantam team.

