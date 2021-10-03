Vernon Magnums rolling in minor football action

Vernon Junior Bantam Magnums improved to 3-0 in Southern Interior Minor Football Conference play with a 38-8 win over Kamloops Sunday, Sept. 26.

The Magnums looked to go 4-0 Oct. 3 when they travelled to West Kelowna to face West Kelowna Green (1-2).

Vernon started off hot after receiving the opening kickoff against Kamloops and within a few plays were in the red zone and threatening to score after a deep reception by Jacob Ouillette. Although the Magnums couldn’t convert the drive into points, it allowed the Magnums’ defence to be aggressive deep in the attacking end of the field.

With linebackers Owen West and Braden Blankley knocking down pass attempts, when quarterback Tanner Hanson got the ball in his hands again he would capitalize on it and scamper in 25 yards for the touchdown.

Kamloops’ offence continued to sputter for the rest of the first half with the Magnums getting constant pressure forcing errant throws where ball hawk safety Oliver Harkness plucked one and took it 70 yards to house for the score with Rylan Terlesky kicking the extra points, Terlesky would make four of five kicks on the day.

After half time the big offensive line for Vernon was able to control possession and owned the trenches allowing running backs Caden O’Dwyer and Ewan Gardiner to pound the middle and combine for 175 yards on the ground for the day with Gardiner getting a score late in the game to seal things for the visitors.

“Our hoggies put in work at practice and it shows on game days”, said Mike Bridge Vernon’s offensive line coach. “Our center Shea Waterstreet, and guards Josh Van den berg and Bronson Milum were a force and made things easy for the backfield.”

JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL

Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Huskies scored a 21-6 win over the Fulton Maroons in Okanagan Junior Varsity High School Football League play Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Kolby Robinson scored Fulton’s lone major on a 34-yard run. He finished with 134 yards on 21 caries.

Caleb Buffie and Brad Scabar each completed two passes at quarterback for a combined 35 yards, 25 coming on a pass to Leon Defauw. Lucas Horne had a pair of catches.

“It was a much-improved effort for our young squad,” said Fulton head coach Mike Scheller. “We improved a lot since our last game vs. Rutland two weeks ago. Our kids played smarter and more aggressively. We eliminated a few mistakes and penalties that we committed last game. We had the ball in the opponent’s red zone a couple of times in the fourth quarter but we could not convert. We have to improve our ability to pass the ball and I need to make better play calls to help our kids.”

Scheller loved the way his team ran the ball on offence.

“Robinson had a great game at tailback. He ran hard, broke tackles and had a 70-yard run called back,” said Scheller. “The offensive line played well and opened some good holes for our ground game. Tackles Jaedon Craig, Nic Newman, guards Brett O’Dwyer, Ammo Mann and centre Adam Levesque are coming together as a unit. We just need to learn to convert on our opportunities.”

Palmer Taylor gave the Huskies’ offensive line fits all afternoon, sacking the quarterback five times while Jason Pope added one. Mason Macaskill and Carter Moore led the Maroons defensively with four tackles each. Matt Scott and Pope each had three. Reid Williamson had a fumble recovery.

“Our defensive line had an excellent game. Taylor with five sacks was a force all game,” said Scheller. “Owen Omeasoo at tackle occupied blockers and played really aggressive for us. He’s a great kid with a great motor. Ends Heatley Jeffers and Pope were also solid.”

Scheller said defensive coordinator Kevin Stecyk made some nice halftime adjustments and except for one big play, the Maroons shut down the Huskies in the second half.

Fulton will host the Rutland Voodoos Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. at Grahame Park.

The Vernon Panthers fell 49-7 to the Mt. Boucherie Bears of West Kelowna. Vernon hosts Okanagan Mission Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

