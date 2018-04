The Kokanee Swim Club held its Spring Meet and Jamboree last weekend.

Dozens of swimmers from the region competed at the Vernon Aquatic Centre.

But the event also meant the closure of the pool including the Fitness Gym to the public.

Jennifer Smith | Reporter

Norah Hamilton waits her turn during the mixed 100-meter freestyle at the Kokanee Swim Club’s spring jamboree last weekend at the Vernon Aquatic Centre. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)