Vernon, Kelowna battle to 4-4 U13 hockey draw in roller-coaster game

Lead changes hands three times before Kelowna gets late goal for the tie

Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs and the Kelowna Rockets played to a 4-4 tie in Okanagan Tier 1 U13 League hockey play in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

The Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs and Kelowna Rockets played to a 4-4 tie in an Okanagan Tier 1 U13 hockey game that saw three lead changes.

The Vernon visitors jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Hudson Podollan and Jack Saxton, but the hometown Rockets would get one back before the end of the opening frame from Will Fuhrmann.

Second-period markers from Jesse Zarr and Kohlby Foster gave Kelowna a 3-2 edge heading into the final period.

Goals 35 seconds apart from Saxton and Harry Watson in the opening two minutes of the frame gave the Mustangs a 4-3 lead.

Things stayed that way until Zarr tied the contest with just 1:48 remaining in the game.

Gunnar Podollan was in goal for Vernon.

READ MORE: Coldstream hockey products make NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

READ MORE: Coldstream defenceman loving hockey life with Lakers in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Minor Hockey