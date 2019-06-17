Vernon Kal Tire uses second-half blitz for soccer win

Five second-half goals lifted Vernon Kal Tire to a 7-2 win over Kelowna Mind Smart in Capri Insurance Okanagan Oldtimer’s 45+ Men’s Soccer League action at MacDonald Park.

The scoreline was a bit harsh on the visitors, who had their share of chances and, in fact, it was Mind Smart that took an early lead after a sharp counter-attack. Mark Wasylyk, returning from injury, tied the game for the tiremen from close range and game-MVP Jeff Nice gave Kal Tire the lead just before halftime.

Kal Tire upped the pressure in the second half and got rewarded with goals by Ian Bos, Bobby Zalcik, Duane Dennis and Chad Bennett (2).

Elsewhere:

PENTICTON 10 VERNON BOSMAN ACCOUNTING 0

It was a night to forget for the Vernon accountants. Ben Cougny scored three times, Brad Farrell and Zico Pescada each potted a pair and singles went to Kevin Kothlow, Mike Beliveau and Reid Jenkins. Rick Sewell collected the shutout.

SOCCER UNITED 5 REAL JVL 4

Continuing their recent “Christmas in summertime” form, JVL’s shambolic early defending gifted United many chances and they soon were up three goals to nil. A switch in formation was in order and it produced immediate results in the form of a half volley goal by Richard Milo that went bar down and in off of Bruno Curatolo’s noggin. JVL soon grabbed two more goals and it was game on at 3-3.

The rest of the contest was a back-and-forth affair with both sides having chances. United got two more goals but then JVL pulled one back on a penalty kick. At the 90th minute JVL had one final corner and pushed everyone including the keeper into the box. Alas, it was not to be as Stu Price’s shot went over the bar (by six inches or six feet, depending on who you ask). That’s okay, Stu, we still love you. The final score was 5-4 for United.

INTERIOR BEVERAGES FC 5 MISSION CLEANERS 4

Interior Beverages FC pulled out to an early two-goal lead in the first half with goals from Sam Kimpian and Roman Eini. Pushing to close the score before the mid mark, Mission Cleaner forward Gigi Moldovan converted a hard 30-yard cross with a touch so delicate, you might have thought he was sprinkling baby powder on a baby’s bottom.

In the second half, offence challenged defence on both sides. Both keepers had to make several point-blank saves. Two goals from Mission Cleaners’ Jason Arnold and one from Robert Tevez, plus second goals from Interior Beverages players’ Eini and Kimpian made for a mad second half. MVP Chris Purnell, aka, “The Mosquito,” converted a penalty shot after being pulled down in the box. After the game, the referee asked what the stakes were as he observed the intensity grow, not wane.

BROWN BENEFITS 8 MABUI 0

Tony Gonzales gave a Man of the Match performance with four goals as Brown Benefits cruised to the shutout win.

Mabui keeper Marty Vincze and his defence frustrated the Browns throughout the first half until Tim Goward opened the scoring just before halftime. Then, the Browns exploded for five goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Gonzales scored three, Tim Austen picked up a single and Mike Penninga added a goal of his own. Goward added his second to the scoreline and Gonzales completed the scoring soon after. Keeper Gord Regan earned the shutout with a couple of fine stops towards the end of the game.

BRANDT’S CREEK PUB 10 R&B RENTED MULES 1

For the first time this season Brandt’s managed to put the ball in the net. A hat trick by Chris Arnason, two goals by Brad Grainge, and at one apiece Jason Bell, Drew Denis, Malachi Nordine, Nick Ramos, and Keith Seaver gave the pubbers a much-needed win.

It was a return to form from the Brandt’s crew with good passing and ball control. The lone goal scorer for the Mules was Grant Turik. A valiant effort on their part.

KELOWNA WARD’S CIDER KICKERS 8 LAKE COUNTRY 1 (Over 55 Division)

Matt Cherille and Mike Francis each scored twice in the win, while singles went to Fritz Berenyi, Steve Frost, Will Kruiper and Tony Spadafora.

Peter Butler had the lone goal for Lake Country.



