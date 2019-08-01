Vernon Kal Tire FC blanks Kelowna rivals

Vernon Kal Tire defender Mike Adams (right) tries to get the ball away from Chris Purnell of Interior Beverages FC during CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League action. (Steve Cox - photo)

Kal Tire FC scored a 5-0 win over a resilient Interior Beverages squad in Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Men’s Soccer League play Monday.

IB started the game with 10 and then lost another player to injury later in the first half. Despite numerous chances, Kal Tire was only able to get one goal prior to halftime. A tired IB team finally gave in in the second half and conceded four more goals. IB keeper Dave Gadd played an excellent game, making at least a dozen great saves. On Kal Tire’s end, Ian Butler, Damian Adams and Chad Bennet all had a strong game, setting up numerous attacks.

Elsewhere:

BRANDT’S CREEK 2 VERNON BOSMAN ACCOUNTING 1

Goals by Jason Bell and Brad Grainge gave the Kelowna squad the victory. Mike Daly replied for the accountants.

MISSION CLEANERS 2 BROWN BENEFITS 1

Two goals by Gigi Moldovan was all Mission Cleaners needed to defeat Brown Benefits. Although the Browns had the advantage in terms of possession, they were behind early when Moldovan pounced on a defensive miscue to score.

The Browns applied more pressure and were rewarded when Mike Peninga fired a laser into the top corner just before half time. In the second half, the Browns continued to generate chances and were unlucky to see Jim Kruiper’s curling shot go bar-down but not in. Mission then caught the Browns on a counter attack and Moldovan coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner on a breakaway. More chances cam the Browns’ way but no equalizer would be found.

REAL JVL 4 SOCCER UNITED 2

Real JVL leapfrogged United in the standings with the win, yet the relatively comfortable score line does not reflect the game itself.

Fielding a team with seven healthy subs and facing an opponent with just 11 players, things couldn’t have started better after fullback Darren Wimbleton’s beautiful shot got JVL on the scoresheet early in the game. Things then went from bad to worse for United as they lost two players and were forced to play with just 9 men. Given the 30-degree heat, it should have been smooth sailing for JVL. Except it wasn’t. JVL spurned many opportunities and were unable to take advantage of their numerical superiority. And then a moment of truly shambolic defending gave Chiang Lee an open net and he made no mistake to tie the game.

JVL took the lead again just before half on a PK as Tristan Smith calmly finished from the spot (his creepily short rugby-style shorts undoubtedly contributed to the United keeper’s inability to handle the shot). All credit to United who stayed in the game, defending with desperation and attacking on the counter. And then, with about 10 minutes left, centre back Randy Schmidt bungled his attempt at trapping the ball and it landed right at the feet of Mike Bertoia, who raced toward goal. Desperate to make up for his error, Schmidt chased and ultimately fouled him in the box for a PK. Bertoia scored and it was 2-2.

Facing the prospect of a life of shameful penitence and self-imposed exile in Lumby, Schmidt was greatly relieved when, in rapid succession, JVL found their scoring boots. Andy Woodward had three whacks at the ball in the box before the fourth found the net; and then Carl Withler’s well-taken shot hit the crossbar and then in, sealing the victory.

PENTICTON 8 Mabui 1

Although Mabui had moments of brilliance, unfortunately it was only moments for a team that seemed disjointed and disarrayed.

Penticton conversely showed a deliberate, organized and skilled display of what the best team is capable of.

Scoring came early and often often as a result of giveaways by Mabui. The first half ended 5-0. Although Mabui replied with a goal by Dave Newman, Penticton answered with another three goals.

Ben Cougny scored five times for the winners, Zeke Pescada added two and Shawn Goodsell had the other marker.

MIND SMART UNITED 5 R&B RENTED MULES 2

Five differnet goal scorers paced Mind Smart, coming off the boots of Clay Mcleod, Devin Rubadeau, Gwil Walters, Dean Warner and James Wheeler.

Derek Lea was credited with a goal for Mules.



