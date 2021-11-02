The Vernon H&L Glass Development A Junior Vipers rolled past Kelowna 8-3 in action at Kal Tire Place on the weekend of Oct. 30. (Contributed)

The Vernon H&L Glass Development A Junior Vipers rolled past Kelowna 8-3 in action at Kal Tire Place on the weekend of Oct. 30. (Contributed)

Vernon Junior Vipers roll over Kelowna

Minor Hockey A Development squad score four unanswered goals in third for 8-3 decision at home

Four unanswered third-period goals lifted the Vernon H&L Glass Junior Vipers A Development team to an 8-3 win over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Development A-2 squad in Okanagan Minor Hockey Atom Development action at Kal Tire Place.

Both teams came out with a strong defensive effort, and Vernon was helped with solid goaltending from Lucas Gosselin. Kelowna opened the scoring with their only goal of the first period by Cooper McGrady. However, Vernon responded with a tally from Trent Keenan, assisted by Jake Black. The first period finished at 1-1.

The second period saw both teams get their feet moving, and Vernon notched a few more goals. Bryden Ezekiel put one home off an assist from Ben Tyssen, Blake Sakakibara scored with assists to Harrison Sharman and Nathan Sluggett, and Aidan Boyd had a great individual effort to add to the Vernon score. Kelowna saw their team score twice, one from McGrady (2) and from Aidan Potash. The second finished with Vernon up 4-3.

In the third, Vernon took over, with Gosselin shutting the door the rest of the way. The H&L Glass Junior Vipers added to the lead with markers from Sharman (assist to Nathan Sluggett and TJ Podollan), Ben Tyssen (from Sakakibara and Cole Pinette), Sakakibara’s second (from Sharman and Black), and Tyssen (from Reed Witham and Cohen Bentham).

The Junior Vipers are on the road this weekend as they travel to West Kelowna for a rematch of the Harvest Classic Tournament final in Vernon, won by the Snakes 7-6.

READ MORE: Junior Vipers harvest Vernon home tourney


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeyLocal Sports

Previous story
Playoff lives at stake in Battle of Vernon
Next story
Fulton hosts 29th annual senior girls volleyball tourney in Vernon

Just Posted

Fulton Maroons teammates Makenna Doyle (12, clockwise from centre), Emily Mann, Chloe-Rose Scabar, Jorja Catt, Vlada Puchkova and Cadence Pallister celebrate a winning spike against the Kalamalka Lakers in North Zone AA Senior Girls Volleyball League play at the Fulton gym. Both teams, and six others, will take part in the Maroons’ 29th annual tournament Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6. (Fulton Athletics)
Fulton hosts 29th annual senior girls volleyball tourney in Vernon

The Vernon Chamber of Commerce said the North Okanagan is ready to welcome the world back after the federal government announced (Nov. 2) the return of international flights to the Kelowna airport starting Nov. 30, 2021. (Hayden Smith via AP)
Vernon is ready to ‘welcome world back’: Chamber

A BC Coroners Service report released Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 reveals the death toll of this summer’s heat wave across B.C. (File photo)
Summer heat wave resulted in 5 Vernon deaths

Shannon White is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
RCMP seek woman missing from Kamloops