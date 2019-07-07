Penticton Harlequins back Kurtis Everett tries to slip out of the grasp of Vernon Jackals tackler Travis Beck during the Okanagan Rugby Union championship Saturday in Vernon. The Jackals won their fourth straight title, 33-12 over the Harlequins. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Vernon Jackals score Okanagan rugby four-peat

Strong second half propels Jackals to fourth consecutive Okanagan Rugby Union championship

Winning a fourth straight Okanagan Rugby Union championship means the Vernon Jackals can try to reach a fourth consecutive provincial final on their home pitch.

The Jackals defeated the Penticton Harlequins 33-12 Saturday afternoon at Grahame Park in Vernon, then found out later that night the team will host the Saratoga Cup provincial finals at Grahame Sept. 7 and 8.

The Saratoga Cup is contested by teams from three regions: the Okanagan, the Kootenays, and Northern B.C. Contrary to the Island and Lower Mainland rugby communities, these regions play their rugby during the summer months on account of the challenging winter weather that they experience between fall and spring (bcrugby.com).

The Jackals have lost the last three Saratoga Cup finals, falling to Terrace in 2016 and 2017 and the Rocky Mountain Rogues of Cranbook last year in Penticton.

READ MORE: Jackals brush back Harlequins

A bid for a fourth-straight ORU title got off to a shaky start for Vernon, as the visiting Harlequins dominated possession for the majority of the first half.

Late in the opening 40 minutes, Vernon got on the board first scoring a try off a scrum right in front of the goal posts. A Lewis McKnight convert made it 7-0 Jackals, and it looked like Vernon would enjoy that lead at the break.

The Harlequins, though, got the ball on the outside to speedy back Kurtis Everett, who ran past a couple of Jackals defenders and across the line on the second-to-last play of the half. A positive convert on the final play made it 7-7 at intermission.

After the re-start, Vernon broke the deadlock with a pair of tries minutes apart, both after winning scrums to gain ball possession. McKnight, who was four-of-five on the day, booted both converts to give Vernon a 21-7 advantage.

The Jackals had dominated the half at that point but there was no quit in the Harlequins and, with the ball in Vernon’s half for the first time, they scored another try (missed the convert) to make it 21-12.

Spurred on by the five points, the Harlequins were marching toward what looked like a second try of the half, only to have their play broken up brilliantly by Vernon rookie fullback Ty Cheyne – playing the final on his lunch break from a Vernon grocery store. Cheyne then started a beautiful possession that culminated in numerous passes before Nat Watt touched the ball down for his second try of the match, and a late Vernon score made the final 33-12.

Adam Morad, McKnight and Bryan Cragg had the other tries for the victorious Jackals.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Penticton Harlequins ball carrier Nigel Dixon is surrounded by Vernon Jackals tacklers during Saturday’s Okanagan Rugby Union championship in Vernon. The Jackals beat Penticton 33-12 for a fourth consecutive ORU title. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Previous story
Chances to learn fishing basics offered in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Stories for Caregivers releases new videos with Jann Arden

The animated series is called Growing Together with Jann Arden

Top 6 stories from the week: art, tacos, mortgage and weed

Sunday’s weekly round-up

Head-on car crash in Kelowna reminds woman of giving birth

She was on her way to pick up her daughter when she and another car collided

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Thunder and lightning expected

Two stormy days are expected to be followed by more summer-like conditions.

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Chances to learn fishing basics offered in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Free classes suitable for inexperienced anglers are being held at parks around the region.

Victoria-area ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Housing company says Binishell structures eco and affordability-friendly

Mistrust, lack of info holding back Canadians getting vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

Emergency crews rescue a second injured biker from South Okanagan mountain

The 25-year-male suffered serious injuries to his right leg

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Flood victims in Grand Forks, B.C., in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

Most Read