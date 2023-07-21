The second annual Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic raised close to $30,000 for two North Okanagan charities June 15. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

The second annual Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic raised close to $30,000 for two North Okanagan charities June 15. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

Vernon golf tournament raises $27.5k for two local charities

Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic drove in funds for KidSport and the Hospice Society

A North Okanagan golf tournament drove, chipped and putted its way to raising $27,500 for two community causes.

The second annual Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic garnered $13,750 each for KidSport Greater Vernon and the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Hosted on June 15 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club, the Texas Scramble tournament was a roaring success, seeing hundreds of local businessmen and women out on the course to support two important local charities.

“Because of this donation, we are able to raise our grant threshold from $300 per child/per year to $350,” said Doug Ross, manager of the project program with KidSport Greater Vernon.

KidSport provides grants to cover the costs of registration fees so that all kids aged 18 and under in Vernon can play a season of sport.

Meanwhile, the North Okanagan Hospice Society will put the funds towards their Nav-Care program.

“A lot of people think that hospice just means older individuals, but that’s not the case,” said Kevin Rothwell, fund development and communications officer. “Hospice care impacts everyone throughout all walks of life.”

Nav-Care is a free volunteer navigation program that supports people with declining health to live as well and independently at home for as long as possible. Specifically trained volunteer navigators help clients access resources and services in their community, while providing companionship and emotional support.

More information on the charities can be found at nohs.ca and kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/greater-vernon/.

READ MORE: Paddleboarders shore up funds for North Okanagan youth, families

READ MORE: Vernon bride-to-be steps up for bridesmaid in wake of death

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityCharity and DonationsGolfRotary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada held to 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Women’s World Cup 2023 opener
Next story
Canada looks for positives after disappointing draw to open soccer World Cup

Just Posted

A man robbed a store at gun point in the area of 1000 Glenmore Road just before 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21. (Kelowna RCMP)
Armed suspect at large after robbing Kelowna business

New surveillance footage of the 2012 Dodge 2500 (BC Licence SJ2708) that police suspect to be associated with the suspect, shown hauling a a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer. (Surrey RCMP)
Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3

West Kelowna Fire Service. (Black Press file photo)
Smoking materials to blame for 1 of 3 grass fires along Highway 97 in West Kelowna

PEOPLE’S Connect outreach workers Dan Harkness, Vanessa Tarr and assistant outreach worker Luna the dog in the bus loop misting station. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
First misting station keep people cool in Kelowna