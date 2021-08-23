Vernon golf course among Canada’s best public links

Predator Ridge Resort earns high praise for both of its 18-hole tracks at scoregolf.com

Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort is a hit among Canadian golfers.

The 36-hole track received high marks in scoregolf.com’s Top 59 rankings, which include the top 59 public courses in the country; the top-59 best value for public courses, and a top 59 combining rating and value.

Predator Ridge’s Ridge course was ranked No. 10 in Canada for public courses, the second-highest B.C. course behind Greywolf at Panorama Resort near Invermere at No. 6.

The Predator layout, which features most of the original holes from the golf course, was ranked No. 35.

Cabot Cliffs of Inverness, NS was ranked No. 1 for top public course and top rating and value combined. The Ridge track at Predator was No. 10 for rating and value while Predator came in at No. 25.

The course with the best value in Canada is Falcon Lake, Man. A course had to be rated by at least seven SCOREGolf panellists to be eligible for this Value ranking. SG Value is calculated by dividing a course’s Peak Rate (green fee) into its SG rating. The Peak Rate is the course’s highest walking green fee (or with mandatory cart where applicable) and includes taxes.

Top B.C. course for value is Bootleg Gap at Kimberley at No. 5. The

Salmon Arm Golf Course was ranked No. 19, three spots ahead of fellow Shuswap track Talking Rock in Chase.

Full rankings can be found here .

