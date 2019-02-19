Vernon falls to Kelowna on the road

Ringette action sees U12 Okanagan rivals face to face

Vernon U12B Lightning traveled to Kelowna on Saturday to play the Kelowna U12A team.

The final score of 7-4 for Kelowna did not show how close the game really was.

In other ringette news: Vernon ringette players lead B.C. to Canada Games

Vernon’s Lucia Manton opened the scoring from defense with an assist to Avery Smith and then Avery Smith popped one in to end the first period at a 4-2 score. In the second period Smith had her second goal assisted by Abby Mahortoff and Manton added another goal with assists to Rory Lang and Theryn Petty.

The score was 6-4 at this time but Kelowna scored one final goal with 30 seconds left in the game.

Kassidy Peterson played a great game in net making a number of strong saves.

