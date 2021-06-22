Vernon cyclist maintains lead in Race Across America

Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri on her way to the finish line in Annapolis, Maryland

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri and continues to lead the Race Across American (RAAM) 2021, billed as the world’s toughest bicycle race which started in California and will finish at Annapolis, Maryland. (RAAM 2021 Facebook photo)

Leah Goldstein has chapped lips, saddle sores, and the lead.

Goldstein, from Vernon, arrived at Time Station 32, Camdenton, MO (Missouri), at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday, June 22, before any other cyclist in the Race Across America (RAAM) 2021.

She’s now put in six days, 19 hours and 41 minutes, and has put 1,893 miles between her and Oceanside, Cal., where the world’s toughest bicycle race started June 15.

Goldstein has reportedly changed her sleep schedule from what she did in RAAM 2019.

Last time she alternated between taking a 90-minute and a three-hour sleep each night. This year she is sticking to three hours for a deeper REM cycle and that seems to be working better.

The chapped lips and saddle sores are usual RAAM hazards. Aside from those, Goldstein is holding strong.

“One of the greatest gifts you can give another is supporting a dream,” said Connie Friend Cantrell, a member of Goldstein’s race crew, on the Race Across America Facebook page Tuesday, June 22. “Not watching or saying go ahead, but doing something to assist or consistently encourage. Big dreams take time and work; they always need a bit (or a lot) of help.”

There are 12 solo riders competing in RAAM, which spans more than 3,000 miles, climbs 175,000 feet, crosses 12 states, and finishes at City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland, the east coast sailing mecca. She is more than halfway there.

According to race information, Goldstein is slated to reach Checkpoint 33, Jefferson City, MO., just before 12 p.m. Pacific. She has covered 1,929.1 miles averaging 278.8 miles per days at an average route speed of 13.9 miles per hour

