Vernon’s Ken Holland (left), president and general manager of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, and former Vernon Lakers forward Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president of national teams, have been named to management group for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Black Press file/Hockey Canada photos)

Vernon’s Ken Holland (left), president and general manager of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, and former Vernon Lakers forward Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president of national teams, have been named to management group for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Black Press file/Hockey Canada photos)

Vernon connections on Canada Olympic men’s hockey management team

Vernon native Ken Holland and ex-Vernon Lakers forward Scott Salmond named to team for Beijing 2022

Vernon native Ken Holland and former Vernon Lakers forward Scott Salmond have been named to the management group for Canada’s men’s Olympic hockey team for the 2022 Beijing Olympics if NHL players are able to participate.

Doug Armstrong of the St. Louis Blues has been named general manager while Holland, current GM of the Edmonton Oilers, will be the associate GM.

Salmond, who helped the Lakers win the B.C. Hockey League championship in 1989 before being dealt to the rival Kelowna Spartans the following year, is Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president of national teams.

Also named to the management squad as assistant general managers are Ron Francis of the expansion Seattle Kraken, former Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo and former Boston Bruin Don Sweeney.

The management group for Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team will be overseen by Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada and once the head coach of the Lakers’ Kootenay International Junior Hockey League affiliate Columbia Valley Rockies, and Scott Smith, the organization’s president and chief operating officer.

“It is an exciting time to be able to introduce the members of Canada’s management group, who each bring a tremendous amount of international and championship experience that will benefit our team if NHL players are able to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics,” said Renney. “Under Doug’s leadership, as well as that of our entire management group, we’re thrilled to task them to lead us into 2022, with the opportunity to oversee our staff and players as they compete for an Olympic gold medal.”

Holland has a wealth of international experience, having served with Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team management group in 2010 and 2014, winning two Olympic gold medals. He was also general manager of Team Canada at the 2006 IIHF World Championship, won silver as assistant general manager in 2005 and was part of the management group in 2013.

Holland is in his second season as general manager and president of hockey operations with the Edmonton Oilers, joining the Oilers after 22 seasons as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings that included three Stanley Cup championships (1998, 2002, 2008). He spent more than 35 years with the Red Wings as a player, scout and manager, winning another Stanley Cup as assistant general manager in 1997.

In 2019, Holland was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builder category. He is also enshrined in the Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame at Kal Tire Place.

Salmond was promoted to senior vice-president of national teams with Hockey Canada in 2018 after serving as vice-president of national teams for four years. In this position, Salmond oversees all operations for Canada’s men’s, women’s and Para hockey teams. He has helped lead Canada to gold medals at two Olympic Winter Games (2010, 2014), four IIHF World Championships (2003, 2004, 2015, 2016), five IIHF World Junior Championships (2007, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2018), one IIHF U18 World Championship (2013), one IPC World Para Hockey Championship (2017) and one Paralympic Winter Games (2006), as well as a World Cup of Hockey championship (2016) and a Spengler Cup three-peat (2015, 2016, 2017).

Salmond joined Hockey Canada in 2001 and has held increasingly senior high-performance roles during his tenure with the organization.

The management group will work together to select the coaching and support staff that will help lead Team Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, which will be announced at a later date.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Ken Holland elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

READ MORE: Senators release Lazar to play for Canada


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canadahockeywinter olympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Talking Rock golf pro Adam Blair named PGA of BC president

Just Posted

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
COVID-19 Emergency operations centre at Big White standing down

The EOC was activated in response to the COVID-19 community cluster on the mountain

An initiative to learn more about the Lunar New Year was embraced by students at Hudson Road Elementary in West Kelowna. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan school briefs: Promoting inclusivity in the classroom

February is Inclusive Education Month at Central Okanagan public schools

Campbell River has the lowest rental vacancy rate on Vancouver Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Finding a home ‘impossible’ in Vernon

One per cent vacancy rate, record high home prices in North Okanagan

COVID-19 numbers by local health area for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. (BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case count plateaus

Officials identified 76 cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan through the first week of February

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to woman after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Peachland family is asking for financial support as their newborn son James fights to survive. (Chelsea Hallick)
Peachland family asking for support as baby fights for life

James Lazeski is less than a month old and suffering mysterious heart issues

Weekly COVID-19 numbers were down for Vernon during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and held steady for Salmon Arm. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New COVID-19 cases drop or hold for most of North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon area’s new cases decrease while Salmon Arm’s stay the same

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Man involved in fiery crash allegedly resists arrest in Kelowna

RCMP determined the man was having a medical emergency; will not face charges

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

(BC CDC)
COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan

There were 12 new cases of the virus recorded Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Most Read