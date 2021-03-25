Vernon’s Shawnee Harle is a two-time Olympian as an assistant coach with Canada’s women’s basketball team, and former head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos women’s hoops squad.<ins> She is hosting a virtual mental toughness camp over three nights in April open to athletes, parents and coaches.</ins> (shawneeharle.com photo)

Vernon coach hosts mental toughness camp

‘Mental toughness isn’t magic; it’s a skill,’ said Vernon basketball coach Shawnee Harle

Three hours is all you need to train your brain through a virtual mental toughness camp conducted by a Vernon basketball coach.

Shawnee Harle is a two-time assistant coach with Canada’s Olympic women’s basketball team, and is a longtime former coach of the University of Calgary Dinos women’s squad.

Her camp is open to athletes, parents and coaches of all age. The camp will run for one hour each evening, April 2, 3 and 4.

“Mental toughness isn’t magic; it’s a skill,” said Harle. “Whether you play soccer or volleyball, basketball or hockey, badminton or lacrosse, golf or tennis, snowboard or cross country ski, swim or run, you can improve. It doesn’t matter if you are 10 years old or 85 years old, you can build your mental toughness muscles.”

​Harle has helped 10-year-old hockey players and Olympic athletes face their fears, and bring their best self to the biggest stage, the biggest day of their life.

For parents and coaches, Harle will teach the most important mental toughness skill; courage and how to transfer it to your kids and athletes.

“When you know better, you do better. I will equip you with a toolkit so you can do better,” said Harle.

More information and registration for the camp can be on Harle’s website, shawneeharle.com/mentaltoughnesscamps.

