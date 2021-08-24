Vernon club looks to neighbouring province for squash pro

Peter Trafford is the new squash pro at The Roster Sports Club in Vernon. (Eric Draht photo)

He’s helped the sport grow in his native Alberta.

Now, Peter Trafford wants to grow squash – the racquet sport – in the North Okanagan.

Trafford is the new head pro at The Roster Sports Club in Vernon.

A native of Calgary, Trafford brings more than six years of professional coaching experience to the courts.

“Squash has been recognized as a top health and fitness sport by Forbes,” said Trafford, a provincial finalist as a junior, quarterfinalist at the Alberta Jesters Jr. Tournament, Professional Squash Association winner at the 2021 Mount Royal University Open in Calgary, and a finalist at the Calgary Open in 2020.

“It is a game that can be played at any age and is easy to learn. We have programs for all ages and skill levels, from beginners to advanced. Whether you want to compete or just looking for incredible exercise, we have the programs, leagues, and even private lessons.

“I am excited to be part of The Roster family. The staff here are great and the club members have been so welcoming.”

Before joining The Roster, Trafford coached for Mount Royal University and was the head squash pro at the University ofCalgary. He helped grow the program to more than 200 juniors, and 100 adults in three years.

“We are very excited about growing our programs and ensuring the sport of squash continues to thrive in our community,” said The Roster club owner Hussein Hollands. “Peter brings the expertise and the passion to do just that.”

Hollands gave thanks to Mark Koroll, a club member and former squash pro, who filled in as the part-time club pro during the pandemic.

“We are so appreciative of Mark, who is also busy working as a realtor in the community, for helping out with ourprogramming during these challenging times,” he said.

Visit www.rostersvernon.com for a full list of club programs.

READ MORE: Coldstream swimmer named to elite club

READ MORE: Penticton 2021 Ironman cancelled



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Sports