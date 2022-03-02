April Thompson (5) and the Vernon Christian School Royals are ranked No. 3 for the B.C. 1A senior girls basketball championships, which begin Wednesday, March 2, in Kelowna. Three Vernon senior teams are competing for provincial girls’ basketball titles, and two Grade 8 squads from Vernon Secondary begin play at their respective provincials Thursday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

April Thompson (5) and the Vernon Christian School Royals are ranked No. 3 for the B.C. 1A senior girls basketball championships, which begin Wednesday, March 2, in Kelowna. Three Vernon senior teams are competing for provincial girls’ basketball titles, and two Grade 8 squads from Vernon Secondary begin play at their respective provincials Thursday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Christian School Royals seeded No. 3 for B.C.’s

VCS, Kalamalka and Vernon secondary schools begin their quests for a provincial title Wednesday

Three Vernon senior girls basketball teams begin their quests for high school provincial glory Wednesday, March 2.

B.C. 1A

The Vernon Christian School Royals, making their first-ever appearance at a B.C. championship tournament, are seeded No. 3 for the 16-team event at Kelowna Christian School.

The Royals, led by top-five player to watch Caitlin Gingras, a Grade 11 guard, open the tournament Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. against the 14th-seeded Nisga’a Nighthawks from New Aiyansh in B.C.’s northwest corner.

King’s Christian Thunder of Salmon Arm, who lost to the Royals in the North Zone final, are ranked No. 7 and will open up against the 1oth-seeded Northside Christian Northstars of Vanderhoof at 7 p.m.

The host Kelowna Christian Royals, who dropped the Okanagan final to Vernon Christian, is ranked No. 4. The Credo Christian Kodiaks of Langley are the top-rated team.

READ MORE: Historic win for Vernon Christian School Royals

B.C. 2A

The Okanagan champion Kalamalka Lakers begin the B.C. championships at the Langley Events Centre with a matchup against the Lambrick Park Lions of Victoria.
The Lakers – who won the Valley title to grab the Okanagan’s sole berth into the 16-team event – are ranked No. 7. Lambrick Park is seeded 10th. The game goes at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Langley Christian Lightning are rated No. 1.
READ MORE: Coldstream basketball squad wins Valley crown
B.C. 3A
It’s also a 10 vs 7 game for the Vernon Panthers in their opener at the provincials, also being played at the Langley Events Centre.
The Panthers – playing in the tournament for a 17th straight year – are the Okanagan’s third berth and seeded 10th in the Sweet 16. They will take on the seventh-seeded Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The top-ranked team is the Burnaby Central Wildcats.
READ MORE: Vernon Panthers continue provincial tradition
GRADE 8 PROVINCIALS
The Vernon Panthers are competing at both the boys and girls Grade 8 championships, which begin Thursday, March 3, at MEI Secondary in Clearbrook, near Abbotsford.
The girls are seeded 10th in the 16-team event and will open up against the seventh-ranked Crofton House Falcons of Vancouver Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The Holy Cross Crusaders of Burnaby are ranked No. 1.
The boys are ranked 11th out of 16 and they face the No. 6 Enver Creek Secondary Cougars of Surrey at 3 p.m. Thursday. The Vancouver College Fighting Irish are ranked No. 1.
READ MORE: Vernon Secondary Grade 8 hoops teams off to B.C.’s
