Vernon champion swimmer adds more medals to World Juniors count

Alexanne Lepage nabbed silver in the 4x100 metre medley relay and gold in the 200 metre breaststroke

Alexanna Lepage (second from right) stands at the podium with her teammates; Delia Lloyd, Ella Christina Jansen, Sienna Angove, after a silver medal performance at the 4x100 metre medley relay race in Netanya, Israel at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships. (Contributed)

World champion swimmer Alexanne Lepage has added more medals to her incredible World Juniors competition

The 17-year-old Vernon native, after having previously snatched gold in the 100-metre breaststroke race, won gold in the 200-metre breaststroke and silver in the 4×100 metre medley relay.

Lepage swam the breaststroke leg of the medley event, as the team finished with a time of 4:01.96, just over one second slower than the gold medal winning Australian team (4:00.86).

Swimming with Lepage was Delia Lloyd (Ontario), Ella Christina Jansen (Ontario) and Sienna Angove (Kamloops).

Team Canada’s victory was on the final day of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships, hosted in Netanya, Israel from September 4-9.

Her second gold, in the 200-metre breaststroke was in a blistering time 2:24.70.

Lepage, whose home club is the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club, set the Canadian 2023 record for the 100 metre breaststroke in her gold medal race earlier in the week, where she defeated the championship record holder, Eneli Jefimova.

What a finish for 🇨🇦 Alexanne LEPAGE with a fantastic comeback in the Women's 100m Breaststroke final 🤩 |⏱ 1:06.58 pic.twitter.com/935ZfCt9pa — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) September 8, 2023

Canada finished the championships third in the medal standings, with two golds (both Lepage), three silver and eight bronze.

“Thank you to Vernon coach Jadon Brockman, Kelowna aquajets head coach Marc Tremblay, Vernon physiotherapist Cori Hanan and MCK Athletics Mallory Kraus and her family doctors, the amazing Dr. Waldron and Dr. Butters for keeping her healthy and in top condition,” said Lepage’s mother, Alison.

Visit swimswam.com for results from the six-day competition.

