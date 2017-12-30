A hat trick from Owen Sillinger wasn’t enough to overcome the Wild’s offence in a 6-3 loss for the Penticton Vees in Wenatachee. (File photo)

Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Vees have another chance to beat the Wild tonight

A hat-trick from Owen Sillinger wasn’t enough for the Penticton Vees to defeat the Wenatchee Wild in their first game after the Christmas break.

The Vees (22-8-2-2) began the second half of the season with a road trip to Wenatchee (24-9-2-1) for a two-game weekend against the Wild, losing the Friday game 6-3 loss.

Sillinger opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the left wall, claiming his 16th goal of the year just 1:32 into the game.

A little over six minutes later, the Wild’s AJ Vanderbeck had a breakaway from the high slot after a turnover at the Vees blue line. He went forehand-backhand on Vee’s goalie Nolan Hildebrand to tie the game at one, where it stayed for the rest of the first.

The Wild dominated the second period with Vanderbeck scoring his second of the game on a power play 3:25 in, with Jasper Weatherby extended the Wild lead just 46 seconds later with his 26th of the season.

The Vees got a goal back after Sillinger converted on a nice centring feed from below the goal line by Jared Nash for his second of the night.

Just under three minutes later, Chad Sasaki restored the Wild’s two-goal lead with a wrist shot from the right circle, beating Hildebrand glove side.

Sam Morton rounded out the scoring in the period with 2:46 left, signalling the end of the night for Hildebrand as Adam Scheel relieved him for the remainder of the game.

Josh Arnold scored the Wild’s second power-play goal of the game after the Wild held the puck in the Vees zone for an entire 1:36. The Vees penalty kill unit couldn’t clear the zone and after Scheel made one stop on Vanderbeck, Arnold slid the rebound home to make it 6-2.

Sillinger completed his hat trick just two seconds after a power play expired, shovelling in a cross-ice feed from Jonny Tychonick in front of the net with 4:49 left in the third. The goal set a new career high for Sillinger, his 18th goal of the year.

Despite the third period being as even as the first, the big second period by the Wild was too much for the Vees to overcome as the game ended 6-3.

The Vees face the Wild again tonight (Dec. 30) at 7:05 p.m. in the Town Toyota Centre.

Previous story
Kelowna duo 1-2 at NAIA nationals
Next story
The Year in Sports: Three national medals for Blake

Just Posted

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

New Years polar bear dips set for Central Okanagan

It’s a wintery wonderland for the annual polar bear dips in Kelowna and Peachland Jan. 1

No carbon tax relief at the gas pumps

B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April

Flights cancelled/delayed at Kelowna airport

With a second day of heavy snow called for this afternoon, Kelowna’s airport has been busy

Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Ski hills reporting great conditions

Lots of new snow up top

Vees lose 6-3 on the road in Wenatchee

Vees have another chance to beat the Wild tonight

EDITORIAL: Human spirit carries the day

We salute the people that made a difference in the Kelowna and Lake Country communities

Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Lind nets three, Porter shuts out Blazers

Kole Lind hits 20-goal mark, James Porter stops 28 as Kelowna sweeps Kamloops in home-and-home

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

Most Read