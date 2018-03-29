Sydney Grills will add power to the UBCO lineup in 2017-18

Vancouver recruit to bolster Heat attack

Sydney Grills, a 6-foot-3 right and left-side hitter, is a product of the Thunder Volleyball Club

Sydney Grills will be bringing size, skill and leadership qualities to the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s volleyball program for the 2018-19 Canada West season.

The 6-foot-3 right- and left-side hitter from Vancouver is a product of the Thunder Volleyball Club and Team BC.

Grills, a soon-to-be graduate of Point Grey Secondary, will be studying for her Bachelor of Arts degree.

As captain of her club team, Grills led the Thunder to both a national bronze medal and a provincial bronze medal.

She has also been named a provincial club all-star three years running.

Also serving as team captain, Grills helped lead the 2016 Team BC squad to the title at Volleyball Canada’s National Team Challenge Cup tournament. For her efforts Grills was selected to the youth women’s Team Canada program.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to play with the volleyball team and study at UBCO,” Grills said in a statement. “To gain experience with the current players and develop my skills with the coaches will be amazing. I have dreamed of playing at the university level for years, it’s truly hard to believe it’s real.”

That enthusiasm is reciprocated by Heat head coach Steve Manuel.

“Sydney has the ability to be an impact player in U SPORTS volleyball from day one. She is a physical athlete with a great arm swing and the mindset of a big point producer,” said Manuel. “Sydney has a great demeanour and team-first attitude, she is exactly the type of player to continue adding to our team culture. We will look to Sydney to fill the role of our two graduating outside hitters, Siobhan Fitzpatrick and Michelle Jakszuk.”

