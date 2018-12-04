Vancouver Island mountain biker nearly freefalls down tree trunk bike ramp

The scene opens with mountain bike expert Jordie Lunn halfway up a Douglas fir, chainsawing a limb to allow for a pulley system to haul up his bike to the landing platform he stands on. The ride down, on a homemade bike track of planks nailed to the trunk, is almost a freefall.

The groan on landing and the subsequent blood in his pants seemed to only increase the cheers of his friends as Lunn sticks the landing.

The video, one of a series called “Rough AF,” shows other successes, and painful wipeouts of the 35-year-old pro biker, whose stunts have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on Youtube and 52,000 followers on Instagram.

Lunn, who calls Vancouver Island home, was the mountain bike course designer for Bear Mountain in Langford.