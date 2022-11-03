Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Vancouver, B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

Vancouver last hosted the Grey Cup in 2014 when the Calgary downed Hamilton

The CFL has announced that the B.C. Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

It will mark the 17th time the championship is played in the league’s westernmost market.

Vancouver most recently held the Grey Cup in 2014 when the Calgary Stampeders downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16.

The news comes as the league gets set to begin playoffs Sunday, including a western semifinal matchup between the Lions (12-6) and Calgary Stampeders (12-6) in Vancouver.

This year’s Grey Cup will be held in Regina on Nov. 20.

CFLFootball

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna Karate and Fitness dominates dojo at Western Canadian Championships

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Capital News file photo)
New Kelowna city council to be sworn-in Nov. 7

Kelowna Karate and Fitness Owner and Head Instructor and adult male division winner Paul Atkin, junior female division winner Kaela Linsdell, and junior male division winner Tyson Cragg (left to right) won eight of the 34 gold medals the group of athletes brought home (Photo - Kelowna Karate and Fitness)
Kelowna Karate and Fitness dominates dojo at Western Canadian Championships

Century 21 realtors came together for a poker tournament to help send kids to camp. (Submitted)
Plenty raised for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

Taxi drivers protesting Uber coming to Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna