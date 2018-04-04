The gold medalist Kelowna United U16 boys: (back, left) Joshua Clancy, Nathan Gilbert, Brennan Martin, Jaden Lohn, Kale Mistal, Wesley Turcot, Nicholas Haydu, Austin King, coach Otto Lohn, (front) Zack MacInnes, Ethan Kersche, Micah Dryden, Kai Hagen, Eric Dueck, Lee Arnesen, Darion Luckin, Cole McEwan and Noah Kroeker. -Image: Contributed

United U16s strike gold at Icebreaker

Kelowna boys team wins second tournament of the 2018 soccer season

The Kelowna United U16 boys could be a force to be reckoned with during the 2018 soccer season.

United is coming off its second tournament win of the young season, capturing the gold medal last weekend at the Okanagan Ice Breaker Tournament in Lake Country.

Kelowna posted a 3-0-1 record, securing the title with a 2-0 victory over Prince George in the final game. Nicholas Haydu scored the first goal on an unexpected shot from outside the 18-yard box. Austin King sealed the win with a well-executed volley out of the air from a well-placed cross.

United opened the tourney with a 2-0 win over RYSA, with Joshua Clancy scoring both goals.

In Game 2, Nathan Gilbert scored the lone goal as Kelowna tied Prince George 1-1.

United then defeated Kamloops 1-0. A snipe off the crossbar from Ethan Kersche was picked up by Joshua Clancy for the finish.

Earlier this season, United also won the South Burnaby Metro Club Tournament, defeating the SCST Eagles in the final.

Meanwhile, the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League season kicks off this weekend.

