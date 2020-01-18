Dylan Anderson #21 of the Everett Silvertips is checked by Dillon Hamaliuk #22 of the Kelowna Rockets earlier this season. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Undermanned Rockets come close in 1st game of road-trip with 3-2 loss to Silvertips

Kelowna continues the three-game stretch Saturday night in Portland

Without almost 10 regular starters the Kelowna Rockets battled to a 3-2 loss to one of the best U.S. teams in the Western Hockey League Friday night.

Kelowna started a three-game road-trip against the Everett Silvertips and though they were without captain Nolan Foote, as well as star forwards Kyle Topping and Liam Kindree, the Rockets played a hard-fought game in the loss.

The Rockets got the scoring started in the first with a power-play goal from Jake Lee, his fourth of the season.

Everett came back in the second and took a 2-1 lead going into the third period. Kelowna’s Jonas Peterek, who was acquired at the recent trade deadline, tied the game up for the Rockets in the final period but the Silvertips came back to take the 3-2 lead with just over 10 minutes left to play in the final frame.

READ MORE: Injury-riddled Rockets rally for U.S. road-trip amidst 3-game losing streak

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna Warriors player nominated for NCAA top award

Kelowna was also without defencemen Sean Comrie (injury)and Kaeden Korczak (suspension), as well as injured forwards Trevor Wong and Mark Liwiski. Rockets affilaited players Jarod Newell, Rilen Kovacevic, Dylan Wightman, Noah Dorey and goalie Cole Tisdale dressed in place for the injured Rockets.

Wightman made his WHL debut Friday night.

Cole Schwebius got the start for the injured Roman Basran and made 33 saves.

The Rockets continue the road-trip Saturday night with back-to-back games against the Portland Winterhawks.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harlem Globetrotters’ Hops Pearce is pumped to bring show to Penticton

Just Posted

Undermanned Rockets come close in 1st game of road-trip with 3-2 loss to Silvertips

Kelowna continues the three-game stretch Saturday night in Portland

Kelowna’s last video store, Leo’s Video, to remain open despite failed sale

Kelowna’s last video rental store will remain open and under its namesake’s ownership

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 97

Harvey is down to two lanes heading east past Dilworth is closed while crews clean up

Construction starts for new middle school in Lake Country

H.S. Grenda Middle School is scheduled to open in Sept. of 2021

Kelowna RCMP arrest three after string of break-ins from car dealerships

Police arrested the final suspect on Jan. 15 and recovered a Jeep worth around $84,000

Cold snap brings ideal conditions for Okanagan icewine

Take an inside look at how icewine is made

Coquihalla, Highway 3 to be hit with freezing rain, sparking warning to commuters

Hard to say when the freezing rain will turn to regular rainfall, Environment Canada says

‘Lift for Wills’ community fundraiser to support Penticton boy fighting cancer

This Sunday, stop by World Gym Penticton for by-donation drop-in classes, a silent auction, more.

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Princeton – a Prince Town in waiting?

The Town of Princeton has been waiting 160 years for a Royal… Continue reading

Group builds shelters for Vernon’s stray cats

Twenty insulated cat shelters were constructed by volunteers and delivered around town

UBCO partners with Boeing to test new anti-ice coating technology

The coating could one day be applied to all airplanes to prevent ice buildup

Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

The city is just below halfway to the snowiest winter on record

Most Read