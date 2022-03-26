UBCO’s Madelyn Hettinga (left) named to USPORTS All-Rookie team (Photo - David Holl)

UBCO’s Madelyn Hettinga named to UPSORTS All-Rookie team

The Kelowna native was named Canada West Rookie of the Year earlier this month

UBCO Heat women’s volleyball player Madelyn Hettinga was named to the USPORTS All-Rookie team at the annual All-Canadian gala on March 24 in Calgary.

Hettinga became the third member in team history to be named to the USPORTS All-Rookie team, joining Amaya Perry (2019-2020), and Emily Oxland (2012-2013).

The Kelowna native has also been named the Canada West Rookie of the Year, and was a nominee for the USPORTS Rookie of the year.

She finished the season leading Canada West in rookie hitting percentage at .350, which is also the second-best in school history. Hettinga appeared in 12 games, averaging 1.68 kills and 0.72 blocks per set. In total, she finished the season with 72 kills, 12 aces, 20 digs, and 34 total blocks.

Hettinga is studying human kinetics.

