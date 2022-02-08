UBCO’s Kevin Hamlet, Kelowna’s Ashlyn Day named Canada West players of the week

Ashlyn Day and Kevin Hamlet earn Canada West player of the week honours (Left - apshutter.com / Right - Conan Shing Photography)

Kevin Hamlet of the UBCO Heat has been named the men’s Canada West player of the week.

The Scarborough, Ontario native scored 27 points on Saturday night against the University of Fraser Valley, leading UBCO to their second win of the season. 14 of his 27 points came in the first quarter. He also collected seven assists and seven rebounds in the 91-79 win.

In Sunday’s game, Hamlet scored another 22 points with nine rebounds, two assists and a steal in a 97-79 losing effort.

UBCO is back on action on Thursday when they host the Trinity Western Spartans at 7 p.m. at the Furnace (UBCO gymnasium).

——-

The women’s Canada West player of the week was Kelowna native Ashlyn Day of the Victoria Vikes.

On Friday night against the UBC Thunderbirds, Day put up 42 points in a 67-54 win. That’s the highest total of points by one player in a game this season and tied for the seventh most points ever by one player in one game in Canada West history.

Day followed up the historic effort by scoring another 22 points, along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 82-69 win on Saturday.

She leads all of Canada West women’s basketball in points by averaging 22 per game.

