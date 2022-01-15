UBCO women’s basketball team takes down University of Northern British Columbia 77-66

The University of British Columbia Okanagan Heat had a 28-point second quarter

The University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) women’s basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday, Jan. 15.

The UCBO Heat defeated the University of Northern British Columbia Timberwolves 77-66 in weekend basketball action.

According to a media release from UBCO communications’ Jamie Howieson, the Heat took advantage of a 28-point second quarter to bring home the win on their home court in Kelowna.

The Heat’s Alessia Brutto scored a career-high 17 points, seven of which came in the second quarter. Heat guard Surprise Munie also had a standout game, recording her first career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves’ top performers were Alina Shakirova and Svetlana Boykova, who combined for 28 points. Shakirova was a perfect 10 for 10 from the foul line.

With Saturday’s win under their belt, the Heat are 5-6 on the season and have moved past the Timberwolves in the standings.

According to the media release, UBCO head coach Bobby Mitchell was proud of his team for fighting against roster insecurities and schedule changes.

“This past week of practice was one of our best which set the tone for today’s game,” he said.

