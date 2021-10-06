The UBCO Heat women's golf team poses with their silver medals following the conclusion of the 2021 Canada West Championships. (Contributed)

UBCO Heat women’s golf team wins silver at Canada West Championships

This is the second time a Heat program won a Canada West silver medal

The UBCO Heat women’s golf team won the silver medal at the 2021 Canada West Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

This is the team’s second year competing at the conference championship. They improved on their fifth-place finish from 2019 as they shot a two-day 30-over par 462 to finish second this year. Full results can be viewed here.

This is also the second time a Heat program has won a Canada West silver medal, following in the footsteps of the 2015-16 women’s volleyball team.

“I could not be prouder of how we played,” said Heat head coach Clay Stothers. “They were able to overcome the challenging conditions and were able to prove to themselves that they are a top team in Canada.”

Kendra Jones-Munk of Vernon lead the way for the Heat this year. Jones-Munk finished seventh at the conference championships as she shot eight-over par 152.

She was joined in the top 10 by Emily Cornwall, who finished ninth at 12-over par 156, and Kayleigh Trowman, who tied for 10th at 13-over par 157.

Rebecca Reitsma of Kelowna and Sam Copeland finished 15th and 16th, respectively.

The Heat will continue their season this weekend as they host the Battle at the Bear at the Okanagan Golf Club. The event will feature every women’s and men’s team that competed at the Canada West Championships. The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 12:30 p.m. The final round will start on Monday, Oct. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

