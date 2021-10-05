UBCO Heat women’s cross country team among top 10 programs in the country

The team sits ninth in Canada in the first U Sports ranking of the season

The team sits ninth in Canada in the first U Sports ranking of the season after finishing in second place at the Vikes Invitational back on Sept. 25. (Contributed)

For the first time in team history, the UBCO Heat women’s cross country team is among the top 10 programs in the country.

The team sits ninth in Canada in the first U Sports ranking of the season after finishing in second place at the Vikes Invitational back on Sept. 25. The rankings were released on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The team first joined the U Sports competition in the fall of 2018.

Lauren McNeil and Joanna Brown led UBCO at the event as they won gold and silver at the meet. Camille Galloway and Kristen Smith also cracked the top 20 in Victoria as the team finished 13 points behind the UBC Thunderbirds, who sit fourth in the inaugural rankings.

The women’s cross country team also becomes the second Heat team to find their way into the U Sports top 10 rankings. The Heat women’s volleyball team has been a consistent member of the top 10 list since joining U Sports back in 2011.

The Heat women’s cross country team will return to action this weekend for their second meet of the season in Langley, B.C. for the Trinity Western Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9.

