UBCO’s Lucy Faba and the Heat return to 2020 action on Friday. (UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

UBCO Heat squads return for 2020 action this weekend

Heat volleyball and basketball squads are back Friday night

The UBC Okanagan Heat will continue the second half of the season this weekend.

Heat volleyball squads head into their first tests of the new decade with back-to-back games against the University of Winnipeg for their first games in over 40 days.

The Heat girls will look to add to their 5-7 record when the second half of the season starts Friday night at UBCO. After their bye week last weekend, the Heat will conclude the season with six straight weekends of double header matches.

UBCO’s Sadie Taylor-Parks and Kenzie Wallace will look to continue to lead the Heat on defence. Taylor-Parks has 25 blocks while Wallace has notched 15.

On the men’s side, the Heat will start the 2020 season looking for their first win of the year. Two wins in the pre-season have unfortunately led to no wins in the season, and the squad will be tested by a hot Winnipeg team who have four straight wins.

Cam Vanderveen and Max Heppell have combined for 181 kills in conference games for the Heat thus far this season.

In basketball, the Heat will return to action after a two-game series in Victoria last weekend. UBCO travels to Alberta for another two-game set where the women will look for their second straight win and the men will look for win number two all year.

The women’s team cruised to a 88-77 win on Jan. 4, their first win over UVic in program history and second win of the season. The Heat hit eight 3-pointers on Saturday, led by Ana Evans who dropped 66 per cent of her deep shots.

The Heat will face the Pandas for the fifth time this season, where they’ve yet to notch a win.

For the men’s team looking for the first win of the new year, the Heat will face a tough Golden Bear’s team ranked No. 4 in the country.

UBCO’s Philip Okanlawon continues to thrive from beyond the arc. Notching three 3-pointers in last weekend’s loss to UVic, Okanlawon sits ninth in 3-pointers in the conference.

The basketball squads will return to UBCO on Jan. 17.

On campus this weekend are the volleyball crews, starting action on Friday at 4 p.m.

