UBCO Heat fall just short in final play at Hindson Cup

The 24-20 loss came to the Calgary Dinos last weekend

In what was a tight rugby match, the UBC Okanagan Heat were unable to hold on at this year’s Hindson Cup.

In a 24-20 loss to the Calgary Dinos, the Heat were beat on the final play of the game as the Dinos crushed the ball for the game-winning try just before the final whistle blew for their second straight Hindson Cup victory.

UBCO was trailing 12-7 at the half but fought back before Calgary took the win away right from under them.

The Heat’s Rhys James and Adam Fischer earned match position accolades as the back and forward of the match respectively.

The Hindson Cup, an annual competition between UBCO and the top two rugby squads from Alberta University Rugby League.

Both the Heat and the Dinos will advance to the Canada West Western Championships this weekend. The Heat’s defeat means they draw the lower seed in the playoffs and will face a higher-seeded and tougher Canada West opponent.

A win at next weekend’s championships means the Heat could challenge for a spot at the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship in Montreal in late November.

Round one of the Western Championships are Oct. 26 at the University of Calgary.

