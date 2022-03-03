UBCO freshman named to Canada West All-Rookie team

A Vancouver native was named to the Canada West All-Rookie team after her first season with UBCO basketball.

Surprise Munie was given the honours following UBCO’s 2021-22 season, when the Heat played to a 7-11 record to finish fifth in Canada West standings. The Management major had a sophomore season for the ages after transferring from Simon Fraser University, averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals over 18 games.

The points average, as well as assists average, are both the second-most by a Heat rookie in the organization’s history.

School records were shattered by Munie with 95 made field goals and 37 steals.

Overall for the Canada West conference, the guard finished 13th overall in points made, and first among rookies.

The successful season marks the seventh-straight year that at least one UBCO athlete has been chosen for either the men’s or women’s rookie squad, totalling 18 Heat representatives over that stretch. However, Munie joins just Jaeli Ibbetson as the lone women to earn the honour of Canada West All-Rookie.

The 13th-ranked Heat open championship weekend tomorrow, Mar. 4 against the 14th-ranked MacEwan University Griffins in Calgary.

