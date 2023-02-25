UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball season comes to an end

The Heat lost game two of the three game series in straight sets on Friday night

The UBCO Heat women’s volleyball team lost in straight sets to Trinity Western on Friday night (Feb. 24) to bring their season to an end. (UBCO Heat)

The season is over for the UBC Okanagan women’s volleyball team.

After a hard-fought straight sets loss in the series’ first game Thursday night, it was the same story on Friday when the No. 1 ranked Trinity Western University Spartans ended up being too much to handle for the Heat.

The Spartans took game two and the series by winning 25-18, 25-18, 25-23.

In the final game of her career, Sydney Grills led the Heat with a game-high 12 kills and 14 points.

Grills wasn’t the only player whose career came to an end on Friday night as Jade Bussard, Hali Drezet, Stephanie Temme, Rayn Perry, and Kendall Stephan also all played in the final game as a member of the Heat.

