UBC Okanagan womens golf team advances to championships for 1st time

The Heat take the field at the Golf Canada University and College Championships

For the first time in the program’s history, the Heat women’s team is competing at one of the highest level post-secondary golf championships.

The Golf Canada University and College Championships are ongoing at the Firerock Golf Club in Komoka, Ontario. The Heat’s team consists of the same trio that won the CCAA national bronze medal last year.

Rookies Samantha Copeland and Rebecca Reitsma join senior McKenna Lesuik as the team looks to excel at the 72-hole tournament that consists of both team and individual play.

Copeland won the UBC Okanagan Female Rooke of the Year, was a CCAA All-Canadian, and the PACWEST Provincial Player of the Year, and said she’s ready for the challenging tournament.

“There will be a lot more competition at this tournament than we have had played in the past,” said Copeland.

“We will be matched up against some of the top teams in Canada. Most of those teams, like defending champ UBC and UVic, have been playing in tournaments these last couple of months. Our team hasn’t played in a tournament since October and that lack of recent competition will likely be the most challenging part for our team as we are not as tournament ready.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan brings in local for Heat golf coach

Newly announced Heat coach Clay Stothers has been working with the team since being announced Heat golf coach in the middle of May.

The national championship is a showcase of university and college golf programs in Canada and allows the qualifying teams to compete for a national championship, as well as acting as the Canadian team qualifier for the World University Golf Championship.

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer heading to U.S. Women’s Open

READ MORE: Free GolfBC Championship hits Kelowna golf course

The championships conclude May 31. Results on the UBC Okanagan golfers can be found here.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.