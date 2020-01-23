UBC Okanagan Heat softball coach Joni Frei addresses her squad during their inaugural season. (Contributed)

UBC Okanagan to host 2020 softball national championships

The Heat will host the Canadian Collegiate Softball Association National Championships in October

After a successful inaugural season for the university’s softball program, UBC Okanagan has been selected to host the 2020 Canadian Collegiate Softball Association National Championships later this fall.

The Heat competed in the West Collegiate Softball Association (WSCA) for the first time this past season and finished fourth in the league with a 7-5-2 record.

The national championships will bring the top eight teams from across the country to experience the budding softball atmosphere in the Okanagan.

“It’s an exciting time for collegiate softball in B.C. and I’m honoured our program can be a part of that,” said Heat head coach Joni Frei.

“I am thrilled for our players and confident our staff, athletics department and the organizing committee will do everything it takes to put on a top-notch event.

“We would like to thank the WCSA president Randy Plishka and the selection committee for choosing UBC Okanagan to host the 2020 (championships).”

The City of Kelowna and Tourism Kelowna supported UBCO in their bid to host the national championships as the Okanagan during October, when the tournament is set to be held.

UBC Okanagan athletic director Tom Huisman is proud of how far the softball program has come.

“Being awarded the 2020 national championship says a lot about the level of respect our first-year team and their leadership group have earned in such a short period of time,” said Huisman.

“This is a national level endorsement, not just for our program, but for the Kelowna and greater Okanagan softball communities.”

