UBC Okanagan student wins gold for Canada at Parapan Games

Doctoral student Rob Shaw won the first-ever Canadian gold in singles tennis

Rob Shaw found time in between his doctoral studies at UBC Okanagan’s to win gold at the Parapan American Games late last week.

He’s the first-ever Canadian to earn a podium finish in single wheelchair tennis at the games in Peru. He’s now the highest ranked member of the Canadian wheelchair tennis team and will look to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics all the while completing his doctoral degree at the university.

“We are cheering him all the way,” said Maris Ginis, one of Shaw’s professors.

“He is truly a difference maker — on the court, in our lab and in the community.”

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu looks to move up in rankings after U.S. Open win

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan coach seeing maturity in this year’s Heat roster

Shaw said after the win that winning the gold medal is as big as it gets for him, despite other emotional victories in his career. Shaw cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over David Wagner of the U.S., the No.2 ranked player in the world.

It was the first time Shaw has defeated Wagner in their last eight matches.

In an article from Tennis Canada, Shaw said that contributing his little ripple to the massive ongoing tennis movement in Canada is something he is very happy about.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Sun need wins ahead of playoff push
Next story
PHOTOS: 4,200 senior athletes kick off the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna

Just Posted

Proposed West Kelowna pot shop near school to be looked into by safety committee

The shop would be located across the street from George Pringle Elementary School

Heat defender earns league accolade as 2nd star of the week

UBCO’s Sam McDonald has led the Heat to a 4-1-1 start to the season

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

UBC Okanagan student wins gold for Canada at Parapan Games

Doctoral student Rob Shaw won the first-ever Canadian gold in singles tennis

Stage four watering restrictions lifted in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has dropped water restrictions to stage one after clean-up of Eldorado Pump Station.

VIDEO: Hungry herds of grazers for rent in Aldergrove

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

B.C. raked in $115 million in vacancy tax from about 12,000 homeowners

Data shows 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from the levy

Arsonist who set Osoyoos RCMP detachment ablaze not criminally responsible

McArthur-Pereira will remain in custody until review board determines if he should be released

Summerland to discuss health and wellness centre at UBCM Convention

Municipality and school board hope to identify partnership opportunities for proposed facility

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

PHOTOS: 4,200 senior athletes kick off the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna

Over 4,200 athletes from across the province are in Kelowna for the games this week

Most Read