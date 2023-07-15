Infielder Cheyenne Simicak and assistant coach Jacelyn Cater will be representing Team B.C. at the North American Indigenous Games in Nova Scotia. (@UBCOHeat)

UBC Okanagan softball player, coach taking part in North American Indigenous Games

Team B.C. opens the tournament on Monday, July 17

Two members of the UBCO women’s softball are off to the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).

Infielder Cheyenne Simicak and Assistant Coach Jacelyn Cater will be representing Team B.C. at the games being held in Nova Scotia.

Team B.C. opens the tournament on Monday, July 17 against Team Alberta. On Tuesday, they play two games, against Team Saskatchewan and Team Manitoba. They close out round-robin play on Wednesday against Nova Scotia.

The 2023 NAIGs is taking place in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation from July 16-23.

