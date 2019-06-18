UBC Okanagan soccer season gets early start

Both men’s and women’s Heat squad gear up for early start to new season

The UBC Okanagan soccer crews have gotten the first taste of what the upcoming season will hold.

With the 2019-2020 schedules revealed, the Heat men’s and women’s team get to weigh the level of competition they can expect as both teams work towards a post-season berth this season.

The Heat women’s team starts their season on a difficult road trip. With six games over 16 days in four separate cities to start the campaign, the results of the road trip will set the tone on how well the team fares over the season.

The women start the season in Calgary on Sept. 5 before their home-opener on Sept. 13

🎆 Are you ready for a new @UBCOHeat ⚽️ season? Mark your calendars….the #UBCO women's soccer team will play in front of their home crowd Sept. 13-14. More info & other important dates ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/wmBEqHVqTp ⬇️Full #UBCO Schedule ⬇️https://t.co/qpPZfhd8hg pic.twitter.com/gKe5VHDnVw — UBCO Heat (@UBCOHeat) June 13, 2019

While the women’s squad has only seven home games this season, the men have nine, with four games dated before UBC Okanagan classes even begin.

With the home-opener Aug. 23, the Heat will look to find the best results possible as the team has a history of performing best while playing on home turf.

The men have missed the post-season for the past two years, and look to rectify the drought with a favourable home schedule this season.

In just 7⃣1⃣ days the @UBCOHeat M⚽️ team will be back on the field in @CanadaWest action. 📅Home opener for #UBCO on the Nonis Turf is Aug 23. More info & other important dates ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/s4h08c9hTS ⬇️Full #UBCO Schedule ⬇️https://t.co/TgtnJNDhSj pic.twitter.com/MCFSkOVaJH — UBCO Heat (@UBCOHeat) June 13, 2019

