UBC Okanagan seniors honoured as Heat unable to beat visiting TRU

The UBC Okanagan Heat were unable to notch a win against the visiting Thompson Rivers University Thursday night.

On a cold night, the Heat hosted the Wolfpack for a men and women double-header at Nonis Field on campus. It was senior recognition night as a total of seven Heat players will graduate later in the spring.

Starting the double-header was action between the women’s squads.

The Heat entered the game with one goal on the season, scored in their one win of the season.

UBCO was playing with possession to start the game, but the Wolfpack had some bounces go their way early as the Heat suffered an own-goal at the 20 minute mark. TRU then added an insurance goal three minutes later when the Heat were unable to clear their own zone.

UBCO played down 2-nil for the remainder of the game, but showed no quit in their play as the continued to press and add pressure but were unable to net any goals.

Womens’ seniors Madelyn Ellis and Kylee Walker were recognized before the match as the lone seniors on the Heat. Ellis had three shots in Thursday night’s game as she wraps up her five-year career with the Heat.

“Maddie has been a terrific asset to the Heat program both on and off the pitch,” said the Heat’s coaching staff.

“She brings high energy and can be very creative on the pitch. Her personality and energy will be missed both as a person and a player.”

The later match of the evening was the men’s game.

The Heat and Wolfpack were deadlocked throughout the match as both teams pick up a point in a 0-0 tie.

Luckily for the Heat, goalie Nicolas Reitsma had one of his best games of the season picking up the clean-sheet. TRU turned up the offence in the middle minutes of the second half and Reitsma needed to make some big saves to keep the Heat in the game and got a little help from the crossbar which kept out TRU’s best scoring chance of the night.

UBCO had their chances but couldn’t get one past the visiting Wolfpack goalie, Jackson Gardner.

The Heat recognized five graduating players Thursday night who will conclude their UBCO careers next spring.

Jeevin Kang, Hamish Walke, Luke Warkentin, Christian Taylor and Corbin Beauchemin will play their final season this year. The Heat men, currently sitting fourth in the league with a 6-5-4 record, have solid hopes of advancing to the playoffs later this year.

Beauchemin was a motor for UBCO Thursday night, constantly adding pressure in 58 starts for the Heat.

“Corbin has demonstrated what a U SPORTS athlete should model themselves after doing extremely well in the classroom and being a threat on the pitch,” said head coach Dante Zanatta.

Thursday night’s match against the Wolfpack was the first game of the year for the President’s Cup, a competition between UBCO and TRU that has been going since 1993. The cup is a competition between the two school’s entire athletics department including soccer, basketball, cross country and volleyball.

The Heat and Wolfpack will meet again for rematch action Saturday night in Kamloops.

