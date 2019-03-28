UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

Clayton Pottinger will take over from interim head coach Ken Olynyk.

A new era has started for the men’s basketball program at UBC Okanagan with the hiring of new head coach Clayton Pottinger.

Currently coaching and teaching at Red Deer University, Pottinger is excited for the new challenges.

“Lots of places have basketball teams, I want to build a basketball program. A comprehensive program that focuses on recruitment, local development, and retention. I see a great opportunity here to do just that,” said Pottinger.

“I believe these principles will lead to our enduring success.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan extends womens basketball coach

UBC Okanagan athletic director Tom Huisman said that the new coach will be making the transition to Kelowna and taking over coaching duties May 15.

“These are very exciting times for basketball at UBCO and also for the Okanagan,” said Huisman. “We now have in Clay a coach educator and leader whose mindset, passion and experience with the game is not just about coaching a team, but about building a program and engaging the community in what we do on and off campus.”

“Yes, we aim to become a successful and championship-contending program, but we also intend on doing so while contributing to the growth and development of the game throughout Kelowna and the Okanagan.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

READ MORE: Okanagan Premier League wraps inaugural season

Pottinger will be taking over from interim coaches Ken Olynyk and Thom Gillespie.

“We wouldn’t have attracted such a deep and incredible pool of candidates for this position without having benefited from the coaching leadership Olynyk and Gillespie over the past season,” said Huisman. “The job they did for us in this interim year was outstanding and demonstrated the potential of what we have here at UBCO.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan gets new softball team

Pottinger comes to UBC Okanagan after an impressive eight year run with Red Deer College, where he amassed a 137-41 record and led his team to two conference titles and three national championships berths, with a silver medal in 2014.

The lifelong basketball educator will look to intertwine basketball programs and passion throughout Kelowna and the Okanagan.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Sun Devils tested in first exhibition battle of season

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

Clayton Pottinger will take over from interim head coach Ken Olynyk.

Kelowna welcomes back BC Interior Sportsman Show

It’s the 4th year of the hunting, fishing and conservation show

Kelowna Sun Devils tested in first exhibition battle of season

The college prep team took on the UBC Jr Thunder last weekend

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Festive Fire

Lara St. John will be a guest violinist

Fruitcake hosts RuPaul Drag Race Star, Tatianna

Tatianna will be in Kelowna for one night only, March 11

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

After 80 years, a photo in a Penticton restaurant finds its way home

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most Read