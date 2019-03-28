UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

A new era has started for the men’s basketball program at UBC Okanagan with the hiring of new head coach Clayton Pottinger.

Currently coaching and teaching at Red Deer University, Pottinger is excited for the new challenges.

“Lots of places have basketball teams, I want to build a basketball program. A comprehensive program that focuses on recruitment, local development, and retention. I see a great opportunity here to do just that,” said Pottinger.

“I believe these principles will lead to our enduring success.”

UBC Okanagan athletic director Tom Huisman said that the new coach will be making the transition to Kelowna and taking over coaching duties May 15.

“These are very exciting times for basketball at UBCO and also for the Okanagan,” said Huisman. “We now have in Clay a coach educator and leader whose mindset, passion and experience with the game is not just about coaching a team, but about building a program and engaging the community in what we do on and off campus.”

“Yes, we aim to become a successful and championship-contending program, but we also intend on doing so while contributing to the growth and development of the game throughout Kelowna and the Okanagan.”

Pottinger will be taking over from interim coaches Ken Olynyk and Thom Gillespie.

“We wouldn’t have attracted such a deep and incredible pool of candidates for this position without having benefited from the coaching leadership Olynyk and Gillespie over the past season,” said Huisman. “The job they did for us in this interim year was outstanding and demonstrated the potential of what we have here at UBCO.”

Pottinger comes to UBC Okanagan after an impressive eight year run with Red Deer College, where he amassed a 137-41 record and led his team to two conference titles and three national championships berths, with a silver medal in 2014.

The lifelong basketball educator will look to intertwine basketball programs and passion throughout Kelowna and the Okanagan.

