UBC Okanagan’s Amaya Perry (#19), who won the U Sports Rookie of the Year in early March, has been named a UBCO Heat Athletics Award finalist. (UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

UBC Okanagan names Heat Athletic Awards finalists

The 29th annual award celebration was cancelled but Heat athletes still honoured by UBCO

Some of their seasons weren’t impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but UBC Okanagan is still set to recognize the top varsity athletes for the 2020 Heat Athletic Awards.

Outstanding players from the wide array of UBCO sports were named finalists earlier this week and though the award celebration was cancelled, the school said that the winners will be selected in the coming days.

Finalists for the UBC Okanagan Female Rookie of the Year Award:

  • Abigail Dueck, volleyball – Led all Canada West rookies with 269, named to Canada West All-Rookie team.
  • Kelsey Falk, basketball – Averaged 7.5 points and 7.9 rebounds a game, ranked 10th overall in Canada West with 158 rebounds
  • Jaeli Ibbetson, basketball – Heat’s all-time highest scoring rookie in Canada West, named to Canada West All-Rookie team.
  • Catriona McFadden, soccer – An upcoming leader in the Heat ranks, notched game winner against UNBC in September.
  • Amaya Perry, volleyball – UBCO’s first-ever U Sports Rookie of the Year, notched 59 aces and 227 kills.

Finalists for the UBC Okanagan Female Graduating Athlete of the Year:

  • Claudia Corneil, volleyball – Team captain playing in every match eligible in five year career, 290 digs this season.
  • Jordon Korol, basketball – Graduates as UBCO’s 4th leading scorer in history with 840 and leader in rebounds with 752.

Finalists for UBC Okanagan Female Athlete of the Year:

  • Camille Galloway, cross country – Won UBCO’s first-ever individual title, named Canada West Second Team All-Star.
  • Hellen Lacava, volleyball – One of three conference players with 250 kills and 250 digs, recorded 6th most aces in Canada West conference.
  • Natalie Livingston, volleyball – A defensive force and first-ever Heat player to have more than 500 assists and 100 kills.
  • Jordon Korol, basketball.
  • Amaya Perry, volleyball.

READ MORE:

Finalists for UBC Okanagan Male Rookie of the Year:

  • Imoudo Ibrahim, basketball – 6th in Canada West with 52 offensive rebounds, notched two double-doubles in first year with Heat.
  • Ben Magel, volleyball – Topped all rookies in digs per game with an increased support role off the bench.
  • Peirson Stanley, soccer – A Canada West All-Rookie with 8 starts and one game-winning goal.

Finalist for UBC Okanagan Graduation Athlete of the Year:

  • Patrick Dujmovic, basketball – Finished four-year Heat career with 40 per cent 3-point shooting and 100 per cent from the free throw line.
  • Michael Mitchell, cross country – Two-time Canada West All-Star, top Heat runner and two-time U Sports National Championships qualifier.
  • Denham O’Rielly, volleyball – Led Heat with 154 digs and included a career-best 20 kill game in his last season.
  • Hamish Walde, soccer – Two-time Canada West All-Star, played 63 games and Heat captain this past season
  • Oliver Rizun, golf, – Earned three PacWest medals while playing in 20 of 21 tours.

Finalists for UBC Okanagan Athlete of the Year:

  • Hafith Moallin, basketball – Led Heat in points, assists, and rebounds including UBCO’s second-ever triple-double in a win over Thompson Rivers University.
  • Cole Wilson, golf – Won the University of Alberta Invitational in first-ever tour with the Heat and averaged a score of 71.8 through the season.
  • Hamish Walde, soccer.
  • Denham O’Rielly, volleyball.
  • Michael Mitchell, cross country.

For more information on the UBC Okanagan finalists, visit the website.

UBCO Heat

