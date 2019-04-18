UBC Okanagan makes addition to womens volleyball, basketball

Lucy Faba and Amaya Perry will join the Heat next season

Two strong athletes coming from Alberta are set to join the UBC Okanagan Heat this upcoming season.

Amaya Perry will join the Heat volleyball squad, while Lucy Faba is welcomed into the Heat’s basketball team.

Perry comes from Chin, Alberta and played high school volleyball as an outside hitter in Lethbridge. She’s a three-time member of the Alberta provincial team, and served as the team’s captain in 2017, while playing a key role capturing bronze with Team Alberta at the 2018 Canada Cup.

“I chose UBC Okanagan because I love the location and appreciate that it is a highly academic and competitive school,” said Perry.

“I am very excited to go and play volleyball with other girls who are just as passionate about the sport as I am, I can’t wait to expand my skill set with the help of UBCO’s awesome coaching staff and teammates. I am looking forward to the challenge of being a varsity student athlete and learning how to balance my responsibilities.”

Perry lead her club, the Cougars, to the league title while in Grade 12 and was the league MVP.

Lucy Faba comes from Bishop Carrol High from Calgary, Alberta. The point guard look to join UBC’s basketball program in the fall and bring her over 10 year basketball experience to the Heat.

Faba led her club, the Cardinals, to a silver place finish in her senior year.

“Lucy is a fast tough player, who competes hard on both ends of the floor,” said Heat head coach Bobby Mitchell. “Lucy is an important step in filling the point guard position, with great work ethic she will push her teammates daily and make everyone around her better. She has had great success at the high school and club level which we anticipate will transfer over to the next level.”

Faba will join local talent coming into the Heat fold for the start of next years season.

