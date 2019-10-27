UBC Okanagan Heat celebrates their 3-1 victory over the Alberta Pandas. (Contributed)

UBC Okanagan Heat captures win in second game against Pandas

The Heat took the game 3-1 after losing to the Pandas 3-2 on Friday

The UBC Okanagan Heat got sweet revenge Saturday night as they captured a four-set victory over the visiting Alberta Pandas.

Hellen Lacava, Jade Bussard and Amaya Perry would all finish in double-figures for the Heat attack as they captured the final three sets after dropping the opener.

Kory White had an outstanding for the Pandas as she had 23 kills and 16 digs in a losing effort for Alberta.

With the victory, the Heat are now .500 on the season with a record of (2-2).

Heat head coach Steve Manuel was happy with the UBCO effort that went into the win.

“I can’t say enough about our team,” he said. “That young squad have no quit in them. They’re resilient and they’re tough and they keep coming hard.”

The opening set would feature leads by both teams, including a chance for UBCO to close out the frame with the score (24-23). A Kory White kill would keep the set alive and Vanessa Jarman came up with a big block followed up with a put-away from the middle to close out the opening frame (26-24) Alberta.

After struggling to find an offensive rhythm in the first frame, the Heat attack came on strong in the second to tune of 11 kills and just three errors in the frame. This hot-hitting allowed them tp score nine of the first 12 points of the set as they took command early, eventually closing out the frame (25-14).

It was all UBCO in the fourth as they jumped out to a (16-12) advantage at the media timeout but would have to hang on. Five straight points from Alberta got them within one (19-18), but rookies Perry and Parres Holliday served things out for the home squad.

The UBC Okanagan Heat will play host to the Manitoba Bisons next weekend.

Most Read