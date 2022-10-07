UBCO and their silver medals at the Western Collegiate Softball Association (WCSA) playoffs (Photo - WCSA)

UBC Okanagan Heat softball eyeing back-to-back national titles

The softball team won the national championships hosting the tournament in Kelowna last year

The UBCO softball team is looking to defend its national title this weekend in Ontario.

After winning the national title while hosting the event in Kelowna last year, the Heat had another great 2022 season, finishing with a 16-7-5 regular season record. They started the season off right, going 8-1.

After opening the Western Collegiate Softball Association playoffs with a loss last weekend, UBCO won four straight games to make their way to the finals against the University of Calgary Dinos. The gold medal game lived up to the hype with how close it was but UBCO fell to the Dinos 7-6, taking home the silver medal.

Despite the loss, the top two teams from the playoffs go off to the nationals so both UBCO and Calgary will be playing in the 2022 Canadian Collegiate Softball Association (CCSA) national championships this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Heat are looking to win back-to-back national championships.

In round robin play, the Heat are scheduled to have the University of Toronto, Durham College, and St. Clair College over the course of Friday (Oct. 7) and Saturday (Oct. 8). On Friday they play at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. pacific time and Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Pop-up banner image