UBC Okanagan Heat score 10 goals in pre-season double-header

The UBC Okanagan Heat celebrated two dominant wins in a pre-season test last weekend.
In a Washington, U.S. road-trip, the Heat scored 10 goals and surrendered none in exhibition matches against Whatcom College and Skagit Valley College. With the Heat’s season starting Aug. 23, it was a good way for UBC to put the right foot forward.
Both the Heat’s offence and defence were showing well in the exhibition games.
First-year forward, Pierson Stanley score two goals in each victory, while fellow rookie Mark Lawrence scored the third goal in a 3-nil win against Whatcom.
Heat keepers’ Nicholas Reitsma and Mircea Gavrila kept a clean sheet amongst them as they shared halves throughout the weekend.
In the 7-0 win against Skagit Valley, last seasons leading goal scorer and fourth year forward Luke Warkentin opened up the scoring for the Heat at the 12-minute mark. Jacob York and Spencer Young rounded out the rest of the scoring for UBC.
The UBC Okanagan Heat’s regular season starts Friday night against the UNBC Timberwolves at 5:30 p.m. at Nonis Field.
It’s a two-game contest over the weekend, concluding Saturday night.
Admission is free throughout the weekend.
