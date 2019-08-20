Hamish Walde makes a play for the UBC Okanagan Heat’s men team in pre-season action in Washington, U.S. over the Aug. 16-17 weekend. Photo: UBC Okanagan Athletics

UBC Okanagan Heat score 10 goals in pre-season double-header

Two exhibition wins in the U.S. to start the year for the mens Heat squad

The UBC Okanagan Heat celebrated two dominant wins in a pre-season test last weekend.

In a Washington, U.S. road-trip, the Heat scored 10 goals and surrendered none in exhibition matches against Whatcom College and Skagit Valley College. With the Heat’s season starting Aug. 23, it was a good way for UBC to put the right foot forward.

Both the Heat’s offence and defence were showing well in the exhibition games.

First-year forward, Pierson Stanley score two goals in each victory, while fellow rookie Mark Lawrence scored the third goal in a 3-nil win against Whatcom.

Heat keepers’ Nicholas Reitsma and Mircea Gavrila kept a clean sheet amongst them as they shared halves throughout the weekend.

In the 7-0 win against Skagit Valley, last seasons leading goal scorer and fourth year forward Luke Warkentin opened up the scoring for the Heat at the 12-minute mark. Jacob York and Spencer Young rounded out the rest of the scoring for UBC.

The UBC Okanagan Heat’s regular season starts Friday night against the UNBC Timberwolves at 5:30 p.m. at Nonis Field.

It’s a two-game contest over the weekend, concluding Saturday night.

Admission is free throughout the weekend.

