UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball team rally to win President’s Cup

For the first time in 25 years the University of B.C. Okanagan (UBCO) Heat men’s volleyball team has brought home the President’s Cup.

The squad battled the Thompson Rivers WolfPack in a five-set victory. The men follow in the footsteps of the Heat’s women’s teams, who captured their President’s Cup trophy back in November. UBCO won their first trophy in the men’s competition since 1996-97 after being down two sets to one (25-21, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-7). The win also gives UBCO a sweep of the two trophies for the first time in 25 years.

“Given the President’s Cup Athletics Challenge was issued in the spirit of friendly athletic competition while encouraging excellence in performance, sportsmanship, and friendship among students, faculty, and staff of the two institutions, it’s an honour to play our part in securing the Cup for our department this season,” commented Brad Hudson, Heat men’s volleyball head coach.

—-

It’s now six wins in a row for the Kelowna Rockets.

They had a 3-1, come from behind win against the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place on Saturday night (Jan. 29). It was the second game for the teams in less than 24-hours. The Rockets beat the Giants 6-0 on Friday night.

Kelowna was down 1-0 heading into the final period, but then scored three straight goals with the winner coming off the stick of Jake Poole (12). John Babcock (2) and Pavel Novak (18) scored the Rockets’ other goals. Kelowna goaltender Tayln Boyko was named the game’s first star with 25 saves, picking up his 15th win of the season. Poole and Babcock earned second and third-star honours. Evan Toth (3) scored for Vancouver. Both teams were zero-for-four on the power play.

Kelowna outshot Vancouver 31-25.

The Rockets are on the road this weekend playing Spokane on Friday (Feb. 4), Tri-City on Saturday, and Everett on Sunday.

—-

The West Kelowna Warriors had a huge 10-5 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters at Royal LePage Place Saturday night.

West Kelowna goals included two from Tyson Juganauth (4), and Christophe Farmer (2), and singles from Charles-Alexis Legault (3), Damon Juganauth (4), Chase Dafoe (12), Brennan Nelson (4), Elan Bar-Lev-Wise (18) and Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero (13). The Warriors outshot Trail 38-34.

West Kelowna is back in action Friday night when they host the Prince George Spruce Kings. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

—-

The Kelowna Chiefs doubled the Summerland Steam 6-3 in Summerland Saturday night.

Chiefs goals were scored by Ty Marchant (11), Jacob Rausch (3), Nick Morin (8), Brett Joseph (3) and Jordan Lowry had two markers (12) and was also named first star of the game. Kelowna was up 3-0 before the Steam tied the game early in the third. The Chiefs then scored three unanswered goals from about the midway point of the period.

Next game for the Chiefs is 7:00 p.m. Wednesday (Feb 2) against the North Okanagan Knights at Rutland Arena.

Read More: Canada downs U.S. 2-0 to continue winning ways in men’s World Cup soccer qualifying run

Read More: Canada represented by 215 athletes at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaSports