UBC Okanagan Heat is hot this season with spicy tie game

In her second game back after injury, the Heat’s Stefanie Young scored the first goal of the game

Stephanie Young, #8 for the UBCO Heat, scored the team’s only goal in a tie game against the Mount Royal Cougars (Jason Wang/UBCO)

The UBC Okanagan Heat women’s soccer team tied the Mount Royal Cougars 1-1 on Aug. 26.

After being sidelined for the entirety of the 2022 soccer season due to injury, Stefanie Young scored the first goal of the game within the initial four minutes.

Throughout the match, she had 13 shots on net, breaking a nine-year-old program record.

The goal was the third-year student’s sixth varsity goal for the Heat, moving her to a tie for second place in UBCO’s record books of top scorers.

Abigail Taneda of West Kelowna assisted on the goal, livng up to her keeping her reputation as a playmaker.

Last year, Taneda broke the team’s record for most assists in a single season.

Throughout the game, the Heat dominated shots, with 24 attempts, while Mount Royal made only nine.

In her second-ever start for the Heat, keeper Talia Gagnon was called upon to make three saves.

The Heat has played two games so far this season, opening with a win and a tie.

UBCO will be back in action to host the visiting Thompson Rivers Wolfpack on Sept. 2 in the first Presidents’ Cup showdown of the year.

