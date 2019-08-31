Hamish Walde takes a free kick for the UBC Okanagan Heat. (UBC Okanagan Heat athletics)

UBC Okanagan Heat host two undefeated rivals in weekend battles

The Heat take on UVic Vikes and UBC Thunderbirds

The UBC Okanagan Heat mens soccer season is fully underway.

After one win and one loss in the season-opening series, the Heat return to the pitch this weekend to host two talented and undefeated clubs in what will be a challenging weekend for the Okanagan squad.

After the pair of games over the weekend, the Heat will have played 25 per cent of their schedule before even one university class has started.

The Heat scored 10 goals in the pre-season leading into last weekend’s season-opener—where they only capitalized three times in two games against the University of Northern BC Timberwolves.

Okanagan will need scoring from all the right places, including a continued offensive push from third-year defender Sam McDonald who scored two of the three Heat goals last weekend.

Mount Boucherie Secondary graduate Isaac Koch will return to Kelowna as a member of the Victoria Vikes’ squad. Koch notched four assists and one goal in their season-opening series last weekend.

The reigning conference champions Thunderbirds return to their sister school and look to continue the domination of UBC Okanagan. The Heat have only one tie in their last 10 games against the T-Birds.

The Heat will first take on the Vikes on Saturday before a Sunday battle against the Thunderbirds.

Both games are 3 p.m. at Nonis Field at UBC Okanagan.

