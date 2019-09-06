UBC Okanagan Heat drop 1st game of soccer season

The UBC Okanagan women’s soccer club dropped game one of the season to the 7th ranked team in the country on Thursday.

The University of Calgary Dinos were dominant, taking down the Heat 5-0.

Calgary opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a goal from Kelsie MacDonald.

The momentum then turned in Calgary’s favor as Montana Leonard finished a beautiful pass from MacDonald just two minutes later.

The pair of MacDonald and Leanord would net one more goal each to make it 4-0 before going into the half.

The Dinos didn’t show any signs of slowing down in the second half as MacDonald put a loose ball in the back of the net just five minutes into second frame.

The Heat was able to muster a couple of good chances on goal around the 85th minute but Dinos keeper Lauren Houghton stayed perfect collecting the shutout.

The UBC Okanagan Heat’s next game is this Saturday, Sept. 7 at home against UNBC.

