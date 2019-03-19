UBC Okanagan Heat athletes nominated for awards

Vanessa Botteselle (basketball) is nominated for Female Graduating Player of the Year Photo: GreyStoke

The UBC Okanagan Heat’s athletes will be celebrated in the 28th Annual Athletic Awards Celebration.

To celebrate and wrap up the season the annual banquet will once again highlight the achievements of the UBCO student athletes while honouring the very best with individual awards in just over a week.

The three major athletic awards at this year’s banquet are the Rookie of the Year, Graduating Player of the Year, and Outstanding Athlete of the Year.

An external Athletics Awards Selection Committee will decide the award recipients.

In the vein of the Academy Awards, from each nomination pool the AASC will narrow the field to as many as five finalists, with no minimum requirement, and of which more than one may come from the same team.

The finalists, announced today, introduced again as a group at the banquet, with the deserving winner finally revealed at the banquet on Tuesday.

The focus for the awards next week will be on athletic achievement. The Academic All-Canadians and National Scholar Awards were handed out during the fall semester to those that earned that status at the annual All-Canadian Breakfast.

Male Rookie of the Year

Tyler Dhillon (soccer)

Hafith Moallin (basketball)

Cam Vanderveen (volleyball)

Turner Woodroff (cross-country)

Male Graduating Player of the Year

Aldrich Berrios (basketball)

Brennan Goski (volleyball)

Shaun Pilcher (soccer)

Steve Tostenson (rugby)

Male Athlete of the Year

Aldrich Berrios (basketball)

Max Heppell (volleyball)

Triston Matthews (basketball)

Mike Mitchell (cross-country)

Luke Warkentin (soccer)

Female Rookie of the Year

Jessica Ambrosio (soccer)

Samantha Copeland (golf)

Sydney Grills (volleyball)

Jade Bussard (volleyball)

Female Graduating Player of the Year

Vanessa Botteselle (basketball)

Veronika Fagan (cross-country)

Sophia Furlan (volleyball)

Aidan Lea (volleyball)

Female Athlete of the Year

Maya Bandy (soccer)

Samantha Copeland (golf)

Veronika Fagan (cross-country)

Jordan Korol (basketball)

Ann Richards (volleyball)

